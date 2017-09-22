Teddy bears have picnic for scores of schoolchildren

A themed teddy bears’ picnic was held for schoolchildren from the region at The Alnwick Garden as part of Northumberland Freemasons’ 300th anniversary celebrations.

The initiative, hosted by Masonic charity Teddies for Loving Care (TLC), saw more than 200 pupils from schools in Morpeth, Cramlington, Newcastle, Alnwick, Berwick and Hexham, enjoy a teddy-bear trail, a picnic box, entertainment by fairy-tale characters and, of course, a teddy bear was given to every child.

The picnic was coordinated by Freemason Dennis Frazer, assisted by several members of Masonic Lodges and Northumberland Scouts.

“It’s been a great day for the children with fine weather and lots of fun,” Dennis said. “We’ve given each child a teddy as a reminder of their day out.

“The event highlighted the fact that Freemasons have donated more than two million bears to children who are attending hospitals and A&E units.

“Medical staff use the bears to befriend the children, to reward them for being brave and in some cases to demonstrate what they are going to do.”

The schools that attended were Collingwood School and Media Art College, Morpeth; Barndale House School, Alnwick; Lowick First School; Shanklea Primary School, Cramlington; Hexham Priory School; Hadrian School, Newcastle.