Teenager killed in car crash in Northumberland - three arrested

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the early hours of this morning in Bedlington.

The incident took place at around 1.50am on Victoria Terrace. A 19-year-old woman has died from her injuries.

Another female has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Three men, two aged 20 and a 17-year-old, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are currently in custody.

Police are appealing for witnesses and ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw anything suspicious to contact them on 101 quoting reference 125 190817 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.