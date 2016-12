A teenager suffered a severe head injury after falling from a horse in a rural Northumberland location.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was called at about 2.25pm yesterday. The incident took place in Ogle, north west of Ponteland.

Following treatment by the GNAAS doctor-led trauma team, the 15-year-old was flown to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle within eight minutes.

She arrived there in a serious condition.