Teens’ volunteering message for peers

A group of young people from Northumberland have been working together to inspire others to get involved with volunteering.

The National Citizen Service and Northumberland Youth Service-run project saw the 15 and 16-year-olds develop a social action project aimed at encouraging more youngsters to become volunteers.

They worked in a variety of settings, including a care home and a range of voluntary youth projects at The Alnwick Garden.

The group has also put together a promotional video, available through The Alnwick Garden, that showcases their own personal experiences.