Terri loses long locks in aid of two charities

The part-owner of a Morpeth business has received strong support after doing a Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support on Sunday.

And Terri-Louise Anderson donated the 40 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs free of charge to children across the UK and Ireland who have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment.

Terri-Louise Anderson pictured during the head shave, which was carried out by Julie Goulding.

The head shave took place at My Pet HQ, the store in Oldgate that she owns with Diane and Caroline Coppen.

It was carried out by Julie Goulding, her best friend’s mother, who is a cancer sufferer.

There was a raffle and tombola on the day and with a charity dog show and a coffee morning earlier in the week adding to the total, more than £4,000 has been raised for Macmillan, with more to come.

Terri said: “I was really nervous about the head shave on Sunday morning. But I felt better when I got to the store and saw the excitement building and when I saw Julie, any remaining apprehension disappeared.

Terri-Louise Anderson pictured after the head shave.

“Julie is a barber by trade and given what she is going through, it was an emotional day for both of us and it was nice that she could be part of the fund-raising effort.

“I was feeling happy afterwards because it’s great to have raised such a total for Macmillan through this and the other events and my hair will be put to good use.

“I’m very grateful to everyone who has supported me, including a man from Low Fell in Gateshead who heard me previewing the head shave on the radio. He gave me a £100 donation and a woolly hat.”

To make a donation online, visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/terrilouise-anderson-