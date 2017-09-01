There’s no ducking out of riverside family fun

Families will be going quackers for fun in the park this weekend.

The annual Ponteland Duck Races return on Sunday.

Held on the River Pont in Ponteland Park, the fund-raising event attracts hundreds of people.

Some 500 plastic ducks will be cheered on in several races, with onlookers pinning their hopes on the chance that their duck will be the winner and earn them a prize.

Ponteland Rotary Club, Scouts, Guides and local schools all take part in the races to raise funds for charities.

And a number of other attractions are also provided in the park, such as stalls, a bouncy castle, fair and refreshments.

The event runs from 12.30pm.