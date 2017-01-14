There’s nothing daft about this fund-raising

Staff at Leeds Building Society in Morpeth and seven other branches in the North East raised £7,000 for Daft as a Brush cancer patient care during 2016.

The activities included 10 colleagues taking part in a cycle ride between the branches during the summer.

Coffee mornings, sponsored slims, raffles, cake sales and tombolas were among the others bringing in cash to add to the total.

Diane Newall, who co-ordinated the efforts, said: “This is a fantastic achievement by colleagues and customers at our North East branches.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and took part in fund-raising activities throughout the year.”

The specific activities involving staff at the Morpeth branch included a prize bingo at St Christophers House in Kirkhill.

Peter Stoten, co-ordinator at Daft as a Brush, said: “It costs us almost £25,000 to offer staffed custom-made vehicles to transport hospital outpatients, free of charge, for chemotherapy and radiotherapy cancer treatment.

“We totally rely on donations so without the generosity of the public, Leeds Building Society and other supporters in the business community, we wouldn’t be able to provide our vital service.”