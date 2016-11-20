Those eligible ‘should get their free flu jab’

Health staff in Northumberland have been encouraging people to get their flu jab this winter – leading by example.

Nearly 2,000 frontline staff at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust have so far had their flu vaccination to protect themselves, their family and their patients.

This is part of the Stay Well This Winter campaign, a joint initiative from NHS England and Public Health England.

Flu can lead to serious complications if you have a long-term health condition like bronchitis, diabetes, heart or liver disease, or have suffered a stroke.

The campaign also targets pregnant women and parents of children aged two, three and four. For eligible children, the flu vaccine is not an injection, just a quick nasal spray.

David Evans, chief executive at the trust, said: “Our teams play a key role caring for patients in hospitals and in the community and it’s vitally important staff have the vaccination in order to protect themselves, their families and their patients.

“We’re really pleased with the uptake of the vaccination from our frontline staff and we will be giving flu jabs to many more over the next few weeks.

“Our staff are playing their part in helping to reduce the spread of illnesses this winter and we are encouraging people to do the same.

“We’re urging everyone who’s eligible for a free flu jab such as pregnant women, those with a long-term health condition, over 65s and carers to have their jab and encouraging parents of young children to have them vaccinated.”

Visit www.nhs.uk/staywell for more information.