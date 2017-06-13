Thousands go along to town for Fair Day

This year’s Morpeth Fair Day was another great day of family fun.

As well as the popular features at the Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade’s annual event, including the parade and Turners Funfair, there was a new feature for 2017 – a dog show in High Stanners.

May the force be with you at Morpeth Fair Day 2017. Picture by Jane Coltman

It had eight categories and the winners from each then competed in Best in Show to win the top prize.

Morpeth Fair Day chairman Jenny Wilkinson said: “The parade was a fabulous display of interesting cars and bikes, entertaining the crowds that gathered on Bridge Street and Oldgate.

“Thanks to Northumbria Blood Bikes for leading the parade and the Morpeth Pipe Band for a fabulous performance at the end of the procession.

“The Newgate Street Food Court was very popular again this year, with so many fantastic food options and seating for everyone to relax and enjoy.

Best in Show at the Morpeth Fair Day dog show was Duke the crossbreed, right, and Reserve Best in Show was Saskia the husky. Picture by Rebecca Ashworth/Sit Stay Capture Canine Photography.

“In High Stanners, there were fun activities for all the family and a big thank you to Raven River Dog Training and Heighley Gate for co-ordinating the dog show, as well as Joe’s Pet Supplies of Morpeth for sponsoring the show – which raised £111 for Newcastle Street Paws.

“We’re grateful to Northumberland County Council, Northumbria Police, Morpeth Town Council, our main stage sponsor Cookswell Garage and all other contributors and sponsors for their support of Fair Day and a huge thank you to everyone who volunteered, both on the day and in the planning stages, to help make it such a great event.”

Next year’s Morpeth Fair Day will be on Sunday, June 10, 2018, and planning for it will be starting soon.

If anyone would like to get involved in the planning of the fair, email info@morpethfairday.co.uk – you do not need to be a member of the Chamber or have event experience, just enthusiasm and willingness to donate some of your time.

Bridge Street was packed with people throughout the day. Picture by Doug Harrison.

Members of the Morpeth Neighbourhood Policing Team came along to the fair. Picture by Jane Coltman

The start of the childrens fun run. Picture by Doug Harrison.

As in previous years, the Turners Funfair proved very popular. Picture by Jane Coltman