Three Morpeth students receive prestigious award

Three Morpeth nursing and midwifery students from Northumbria University, have each received a prestigious award for their efforts throughout their degree.

The Health Award is presented each year to the best nurses and midwives graduating from the university. The winners are chosen after being nominated by academics and hospital staff they worked with while on their placements.

This year’s six winners included Rebecca Craig, from Morpeth, mental health nurse Tom Nicholson and adult nurse Gillian Fraser, both from Ellington.

Rebecca started her degree after having a family.

She had always wanted to be a midwife, but life had gotten in the way for her.

She said: “I was determined to work a hard as I could and am absolutely delighted at the result and to achieve this award.”

During her time as a student she helped set up a midwifery society, and she now works at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

Gillian also works at the Cramlington hospital as a staff nurse, something she had always wanted to do. After leaving school, she worked at Alcan for 14 years before being made redundant.

She said: “I really can’t believe it. It doesn’t seem real. I feel incredibly privileged to receive it and means a great deal as I’m being recognised for something I’ve always aspired to. It means so much.”

Mental health nurse Tom, who was diagnosed with ADHD when he was five, now speaks about the disorder across the UK and sets up parent education groups.

He said: “I absolutely love mental health nursing. It is such a rewarding and enjoyable career. I am absolutely ecstatic about the award.

“It’s so nice to be recognised for all the hard work; however it also makes me feel quite humble as there are lots of others on the course who also deserve it.”