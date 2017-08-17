Top class A-level results at Pont High

Ponteland High School staff, students and their families are celebrating another excellent set of A-level results.

Overall, the school performed better than in 2016 – with an increase in the average points score.

Twins Phoebe and Dominic Rebucha got the grades they needed to study degrees at Northumbria University - primary education and English literature and creative writing respectively.

This is some achievement given concerns raised in recent weeks about potential volatility with exam grades because of the introduction of linear A-levels that have been examined for the first time this summer.

For many subjects now, there are no coursework modules and the whole grade for them is based on the exams taken at the end of Year 13.

At Pont High, 28 per cent of all entries were awarded A* to A grades, or equivalent, with 49 per cent A* to B and 69 per cent A* to C.

In addition, more than 40 per cent of students gained A* to B grades in a wide range of subjects – including biology, chemistry, economics, English literature, fine art, French, geography, German, health and social care, history, maths, further maths, music, performing arts, PE and psychology.

Headteacher Kieran McGrane said: “We’re thrilled with these set of results and it’s great to see that all subjects have done very well.

“They are testament to the hard work and endeavour of everyone in the school, not to mention the sterling support of our parent body.

“All of our students should be very proud of their achievements.

“As they prepare to move on to further study or work, I would like to thank them for the significant and positive contribution they have made to our school and wish them every success in the future.

“The introduction of new style qualifications always brings with it a degree of uncertainty and concern especially when they are examined for the first time, as was the case this summer.

“I have been hugely impressed with the way our staff have planned for and taught the new A-level courses, but also with the way our fantastic students have adapted and applied themselves.

“There were no past papers to work from and the exams now have a greater level of difficulty, so it was hard to prepare for them in advance and it was even more important for the students to develop a deep knowledge of their subjects.

“To improve on our previous outcomes is very satisfying to all concerned.”