Top holiday prizes in annual charity draw

Morpeth Lions Club

It is time for Morpeth Lions Club’s annual Dickens of a Draw, and once again organiser Mike Nicholson has gathered many marvellous prizes.

These include a first prize of a £500 holiday for a week in any of Parkdean Holidays’ sites, kindly donated by Director John Waterworth, and a second prize of a two-night mini-break for two at local hotel Linden Hall.

There are 25 prizes in total.

The draw has been going for 26 years and has raised many thousands of pounds for local charities and organisations.

Tickets and prizes are provided; all the organisations involved have to do is sell the tickets, and whatever they raise is returned to them in January. This year nearly £4,000 was raised.

If any reader wishes to raise funds this way for their organisation or charity, please contact Mike on 07836 582825 or Simon Pringle on 01670 513169 with details of how many £1 books you would like delivering.