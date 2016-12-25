Top-of-the-toilets joy for shopping centre

The team at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth are flush with success after receiving the centre’s second platinum certificate for the ground floor toilets at Austin House.

The announcement was made at this year’s Loo of the Year Awards presentation ceremony earlier in the month and follows a complete makeover of the facilities, including state-of-the-art fittings and striking pictures of local scenes.

Staff at the shopping centre were praised for the standard of the toilets and for keeping them consistently clean and tidy in such a well-used and busy location.

Each entry receives an unannounced visit from an authorised Loo of The Year Awards inspector and is assessed against tough judging criteria.

The toilet inspectors are looking at everything from signage to fixtures and fittings and overall cleanliness.

Centre manager Medi Parry said: “We are delighted to have achieved the platinum award for the second year running. With the centre getting busier and busier each year, it does get more challenging for the team to maintain the high standards.

“I’m delighted with their performance and it’s lovely to have this result and receive our latest award just before Christmas.”