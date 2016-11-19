Top toilets joy for staff at town pub

A pub in Morpeth is feeling flushed with success after receiving acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets.

The Electrical Wizard in Newmarket, a Wetherspoon establishment, has been awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors – the highest individual accolade – in this year’s Loo of the Year Awards.

They are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision. Authorised inspectors make unannounced visits to hundreds of toilets at sites across the UK.

The facilities are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand-washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Siobhan Hodge, manager of The Electrical Wizard, said: “I am delighted that the pub has achieved this award. Our staff work hard to ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Toilets deemed unacceptable are not graded at all and the rest are graded from bronze upwards. The platinum rating is only awarded to ‘exceptional toilets’.

Loo of the Year awards 2016 managing director, Mike Bone, said: “The toilets at The Electrical Wizard have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well-maintained.”