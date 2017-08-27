Topsoil donation to an iconic landmark

A country park and human landform sculpture on the Blagdon Estate is set to benefit from a huge donation of topsoil.

It has been made by the North Sea Link (NSL) Interconnector project, a joint venture between National Grid and Statnett – they are working together to construct a new electricity link between the UK and Norway through high voltage subsea cables from Kvilldal in Norway to Blyth.

The converter station and other on-shore infrastructure for the project is located at East Sleekburn.

It is now in a position to help other sites and NSL Interconnector recently donated 10 tonnes of topsoil to Northumberlandia to aid maintenance and re-vegetation works within the 46-acre community park.

Funded and developed by Banks Group and Blagdon Estate, it is famed for its award-winning Lady of the North human landscape sculpture and provides a home for a range of wildlife. It was built as part of the adjacent Shott-on surface mine’s restoration.

Nigel Williams, NSL Interconnector director, said: “We are continually seeking to re-use materials and resources in ways that support activities connected to conservation.

“We are delighted to support the long-term sustainable management of Northumberlandia through this donation.”