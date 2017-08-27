Search

Topsoil donation to an iconic landmark

Members of the NSL Interconnector team load their topsoil donation for the Northumberlandia site. From left, Aaron McMullen, site foreman, Mike James, site manager, Raymond Barber, mobile plant operator, Alec McKeown, graduate site engineer, and Lois McNiece, placement site engineer.
A country park and human landform sculpture on the Blagdon Estate is set to benefit from a huge donation of topsoil.

It has been made by the North Sea Link (NSL) Interconnector project, a joint venture between National Grid and Statnett – they are working together to construct a new electricity link between the UK and Norway through high voltage subsea cables from Kvilldal in Norway to Blyth.

The converter station and other on-shore infrastructure for the project is located at East Sleekburn.

It is now in a position to help other sites and NSL Interconnector recently donated 10 tonnes of topsoil to Northumberlandia to aid maintenance and re-vegetation works within the 46-acre community park.

Funded and developed by Banks Group and Blagdon Estate, it is famed for its award-winning Lady of the North human landscape sculpture and provides a home for a range of wildlife. It was built as part of the adjacent Shott-on surface mine’s restoration.

Nigel Williams, NSL Interconnector director, said: “We are continually seeking to re-use materials and resources in ways that support activities connected to conservation.

“We are delighted to support the long-term sustainable management of Northumberlandia through this donation.”