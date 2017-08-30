TOUR OF BRITAIN 2017: Famous faces set to compete in the race

Among the star names who have already been confirmed for the OVO Energy Tour of Britain, which begins on Sunday (September , are the recently crowned European Champion Alexander Kristoff; World Time Trial Champion Tony Martin; and Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski; plus multiple British Time Trial Champion Alex Dowsett.

Team Sky has also confirmed that Geraint Thomas and Owain Doull are set to be part of its line-up.

A total of 20 teams will be competing in the Tour, in a line-up that will feature 10 UCI WorldTour teams, plus a further three squads that have competed in one of the two Grand Tours so far in 2017.

The event – Britain’s biggest professional race – will feature 120 riders.

The Northumberland leg of the race is scheduled for Monday, September 4. For more information, visit https://www.nlandtob.com/