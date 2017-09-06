Town embraces Tour of Britain

Hundreds of people cheered on the OVO Energy Tour of Britain riders when they arrived in Morpeth on Monday afternoon.

And there were plenty of cycling-related activities for families to enjoy throughout the day and beforehand.

Doug Harrison took this picture of the Tour of Britain as it passed through Morpeth.

The Chamber of Trade’s Tourdemorpeth initiative had a great response from a number of businesses and residents.

It included a Golden Bike competition that attracted more than 200 entries. People were asked to find and have their picture taken at 14 golden bike locations across the Morpeth area, with the majority in the town centre.

As well as the donations from Sims Cycle Workshop and others, Anna Redpath at The Black & Grey donated five of the bikes.

In addition, a special piece of land art – the Tourdemorpeth logo – was put in place at a field in Stobhill.

Three of the children that waved Northumberland flags when the Tour of Britain came through Morpeth.

Caroline Coppen and Terri-Louise Anderson from MypetHQ, Les Sage, Ken Stait, Ken Dunbar, Kevin Gray, Ashley Sage, a team from Seymour Architects and a group of Beadles from Sanderson Arcade all helped out with the piece on Sunday.

A number of cafés provided bicycle coffee art to help promote the race coming to Morpeth and many shops displayed Tourdemorpeth decals in their windows.

Northumberland County Council organised activities in different parts of the town. For example, archery, cycle slalom, games and puzzles were available in Carlisle Park.

Morpeth Mayor Nic Best said: “It was a brilliant day and thanks to everyone who help to create a buzz in the town.

The Tour of Britain riders go through Wellway in Morpeth. Picture by Simon White.

“It was pleasing that the roadworks were lifted for the day as it gave Morpeth the chance to bounce back from the impact of the recent disruption.

“I’m also grateful to the cafés that supplied delicious cakes for Meet the Mayor in the Town Hall on the same afternoon.”

From left, Sims Cycle Workshop owner Ian Simpson, Karen Tweddle and Morpeth Mayor Nic Best at the competition winner presentation. Picture by Doug Harrison.