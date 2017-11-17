Town’s hope for another national floral crown

Morpeth will aim to be among the best in the UK when it comes to flower power next year.

The town has been asked to represent the Northumbria region in the 2018 RHS Britain in Bloom competition.

This follows another gold award and best-town crown for Morpeth in this year’s Northumbria contest, which covers the North East area.

With support from partner organisations and volunteers in carrying out floral and other environmental projects and maintenance, the town council organises the entries.

And when the local authority’s finance and general purposes committee was asked to approve Morpeth’s entry into Britain in Bloom 2018 at a recent meeting, councillors were unanimously in favour.

Town-council clerk Tracey Bell said: “We are delighted and honoured to be asked to represent Northumbria in next year’s Britain in Bloom competition.

“This would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the staff and volunteers at Northumberland County Council, Heighley Gate, Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade, Benmar House, Millennium Green and local schools, along with the wider community, who all work tirelessly throughout the year to make the town a beautiful place in which to live and work.”

After a few years finishing runner-up, Morpeth won the Britain in Bloom best-town title and received a gold medal in 2013.

The places viewed by the Northumbria in Bloom judges this year included Carlisle Park, the Rotary Garden and Sanderson Arcade.