Town venue for company’s fun national tournament

A big event to raise awareness and celebrate sporting achievement recently took place at the Riverside Leisure Centre in Morpeth.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), in partnership with Special Olympics Great Britain (SOGB), brought together staff from its local manufacturing sites in three UK locations to participate in the business’s annual Unified Sports tournament.

A team from Morpeth joined participants from CCEP’s East Kilbride and Wakefield sites, as well as athletes with intellectual disabilities from local Special Olympics clubs, to compete alongside each other in a range of sports – including six-a-side football, badminton, boccia, carpet bowls and swimming.

Unified Sports, a Special Olympics charity initiative, is inspired by the principle that training and playing together is a quick path to fri-endship and understanding.

Members of Morpeth Lions Club were on hand to help with the event logistics and took part in some of the competitions, including carpet bowls and boccia. Simon Cox and Martin Farrar, of Morp-eth RFC, also joined the football and swimming events.

A total of £200 was raised by volunteers through a raffle and tombola, which was shared between the Northumberland, Gateshead and West of Scotland Special Olympics clubs in attendance.

Paramjeet Pahdi, operations director at CCEP Morpeth, said: “All of the team here in Morpeth are very passionate about the work we do to support SOGB.”

Pictured are some of the participants, organisers and helpers at the tournament.