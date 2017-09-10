Town venue for selection of courses

Morpeth residents are being encouraged to find out more about a programme of free training courses, with some sessions taking place in the town.

The short courses, run by Gateshead College, are aimed at people looking to get back into employment or boost their skills if they are already running a small business.

The initiative is part of the Go Grow programme, launched in partnership with 25 local training providers, and comes on the back of £15million of funding secured by the college from the European Social Fund through the Skills Funding Agency.

The courses, being rolled out across the region, will be available in the Corn Exchange at Morpeth Town Hall, as well as at Gateshead College’s campuses.

In addition to specific subjects, there are sessions to improve technology skills, including website applications and business software, help with improving basic English and Maths and health and safety training for the home or in the workplace.

Judith Doyle, principal and chief executive at Gateshead College, said: “The courses on offer will provide people with a range of opportunities to gain some really useful and beneficial skills that they can then take forward into the workplace or use around the home.

“They also offer the chance for the owner of a small business to learn a new skill, which will help their business thrive, or the opportunity for someone who has been looking for work to learn a new skill to help them back on their feet.”

Leaflets about the courses will be available in Morpeth Town Hall from tomorrow. You can also call 0191 4902246 for more information about them.