Trade deal for new hospital in China

A unique memorandum of understanding has been signed between health and care leaders in Northumberland and a renowned group in China to share NHS high-quality patient care expertise.

This forms part of a major project, which is a collaboration between The Rongqiao Group, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Northumberland County Council, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Liverpool Heart and Chest NHS Foundation Trust.

The Rongqiao Group – a property development company with experience in the residential, hotel and education sectors – has sought NHS expertise to help it move into the health and care market.

It plans to build a first-class healthcare facility specialising in treating people with cancer and heart problems, as well as caring for the elderly and those approaching their end of life in Fuzhou, the capital of the Fujian Province.

Alan Richardson, chairman of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re delighted to be able to share the expertise we’ve built up over many years on an international stage.”