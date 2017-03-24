Traffic calming works for approach to section of town

Plans to introduce a road safety scheme on the approach to Stobhill in Morpeth have taken a major step forward.

It aims to slow traffic as it enters this residential area by extending the 30mph speed zone – introducing texture and road markings to calm speeds and create a safer crossing zone at the bus stops on each side of the A192.

The 30mph zone will be extended.

Northumberland County Council has now advertised a traffic order, a legal requirement before any work can commence, and assuming there are no significant objections, the work will start over the coming weeks.

In addition to the traffic calming measures, a Welcome to Morpeth sign will be installed.

The £12,000 scheme is being funded through the county council’s Local Transport Plan local safety scheme, with a contribution of £2,000 from Barratt Homes.

Coun Ian Swithenbank, county council cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “This straight stretch of road does attract motorists travelling at high speeds, so the introduction of an extended 30mph zone will significantly improve road safety.”