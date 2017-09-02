Traffic lights is best option, says developer

A firm that intends to install traffic lights on a key road in Morpeth if its housing bid gets the green light has defended its plans, following criticism from councillors.

Earlier this summer, Persimmon’s Charles Church brand gave an update on its planning application for 53 new homes on land north of The Garth at Pottery Bank to Morpeth Town Council.

The changes include putting in place a traffic-light arrangement on the A192 to access the development instead of the previously proposed roundabout junction design.

The response from the local authority included the following: ‘If traffic lights were to be installed at this location, they would obstruct the traffic and slow it down.

‘The impact of temporary traffic lights in this area during recent works has caused northbound traffic to back up to Bullers Green.

‘They would block the Fulbeck junction, affecting both the residents there and the new Story Homes development.’

Now Persimmion has written back to the council to address its points.

The developer states: ‘The temporary traffic lights caused much greater impact due to the construction works requiring a contra-flow system being used. This resulted in one lane being blocked for the movement of vehicles and only one lane being open for both directions of flow.

‘The traffic light junction arrangement for the proposed development will not operate in a contra-flow system. Therefore, both directions will be operational at all times, greatly reducing the queuing time of vehicles compared with temporary traffic lights.

‘Having measured the distances between the entrance to Fulbeck Lane and the proposed junction, there are 14 queuing cars that could be accommodated before reaching the entrance of Fulbeck Lane.

‘This is twice as many queuing vehicles than the peak period predicts.’

But town councillors were still against the lights when they discussed the response, with Coun Alison Byard saying that a roundabout in this location ‘would provide a much better flow of traffic than traffic lights’.