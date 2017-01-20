Traffic management changes for Dark Lane scheme from tomorrow

The traffic management in relation to sewer upgrade works in Morpeth town centre will change tomorrow (Saturday).

As the first section of the Northumbrian Water scheme on Dark Lane was finished quicker than expected, it will remove the set of traffic lights controlling the Morrisons car park and switch to two-way lights on Dark Lane.

Going to the next stage will result in the workers closing access onto Dark Lane from Howard Terrace for up to six weeks and access onto Dacre Street from Dark Lane will also be closed to ensure that the roundabout is kept as clear as possible.

Part of a new foul (household waste) sewer pipe to give a drainage connection for on-going and proposed schemes north and west of the town centre is being installed by the site team.

A spokesman for Northumbrian Water said: “We aim to complete the project as soon as possible and would like to thank people for their continued patience while the works are on-going and apologies for the inconvenience this is causing.

“Customers can be kept informed of our progress online at www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk and the weekly drop-in sessions every Tuesday at Morpeth Town Hall between 2pm and 4pm.”