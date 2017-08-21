Trainee supports growth of Arch’s commercial team

Arch has appointed a trainee surveyor to support the growth and expansion of the commercial team’s portfolio of industrial units, office and retail space.

Danielle Clough has taken on the role within Arch Commercial for a period of 12 months and is working with chartered surveyors and commercial managers based within the team at the Northumberland development company.

As well as supporting Arch Commercial, Danielle is gaining valuable experience which will support her to turn the theory she has learnt at university into practical experience.

Danielle is currently studying a degree in real estate at Northumbria University and has taken a gap year after completing her second year of the course, to gain some valuable experience before entering her final year. The qualification focuses on marketing, management and valuation.

Her key roles at Arch are to assist the development of marketing initiatives to promote inquiries to deal with matters relating to landlords and tenants and to undertake valuations, preparing reports and data analysis.

Coun Richard Wearmouth, chairman of Arch, said: “At Arch, we are extremely supportive of developing staff and we are dedicated to providing career pathways to encourage staff to progress within the workplace.

“I wish Danielle a successful 12 months with Arch and the best of luck with her degree in real estate.”