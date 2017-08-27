TRANSPORT: Rail investment needs balance

I am very disappointed about the fact that the Government has ditched improvements for the rail network in the north.

I honestly feel that we are totally forgotten by the Government and that it only cares about London as it has made some vast improvements to the trains and networks system in the south.

There needs to be some sort of balance with regard to how the Government spends money around the country.

If it is only going to invest in the south, then we should have our own Government up north.

Aaron Toner

North Shields