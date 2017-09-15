Driving up customer service standards

A car retailer is celebrating after winning a regional award for providing excellent customer service.

Local Vauxhall retailer Davidsons of Morpeth has triumphed at the Motability Scheme Dealer Awards.

The awards programme recognises best practice in the trade and ensures that all Motability customers receive exemplary customer service across the nationwide dealer network.

Motability Specialist Allison Owens said: “All of us here at Davidsons of Morpeth are incredibly proud to win this Motability Dealer Award.

“We’re so pleased to be recognised for our dedication to working in partnership with the scheme, which is renowned for its high standards.

“We look forward to continuing our award-winning approach to business and customer service and to welcoming many more Motability customers through our doors in 2017.”

The awards are judged on how a dealer delivers the Motability scheme to its customers, and is assessed by customer feedback and reviews of its performance.

Davidsons of Morpeth will now be entered into the national Motability awards, which will be announced at the beginning of next year.

Peter Wilson, General Manager Dealer Relations at Motability Operations, said: “It’s important for us to recognise those who go above and beyond when representing the Motability scheme and highlight those who are setting a great example of how to do it well, like the staff at Davidsons of Morpeth.

“Many congratulations to the team on their award.

“The focus is to thank our dealer partners.”