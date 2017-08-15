Rescheduled: Abnormal load to shut the A19 at Silverlink tonight

There will be delays on the A1 and A19 tonight (August 15) as a 223 tonne transformer makes its way through the region, shutting the A19 at Silverlink.

The abnormal load will be travelling at around 10mph and is set to cause major traffic delays.

To allow it to make its way safely through the roadworks at the Silverlink, where work has been taking place to create a triple decker roundabout, the A19 will be closed from Holystone to Wallsend in both directions, along with the roundabout and associated slip roads, from 8pm this evening to 6am tomorrow (Wednesday, August 16).

ALE is transporting the transformer from Stella West Substation, near Ryton, at 9.30pm, to Swan Hunters Berth at Wallsend, where it will be put on a barge to Ellesmere Port, before continuing its journey to Oldbury.

ALE has been working closely with Highways England, the local authority and police to plan the journey through the region.

Drivers are advised that this vehicle will be travelling at very low speeds and there will be delays as the transformer is transported along its route. Drivers may wish to use alternative routes.

The transformer will travel along Highways England roads as well as some local authority roads.

The journey had been due to take place on Friday but was postponed.