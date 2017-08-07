Treasure seekers’ fun at church

Groups of young people enjoyed holiday club activities organised by members of the Anglican Parish of Morpeth at St Aidan’s Church in Stobhill.

The Guardians of Ancora – Treasure Seekers offering was based around stories of Jesus explored in the Scripture Union’s Guardians of Ancora app.

Learning and fun at the holiday club in St Aidans Church.

It started with the birth of Christ and ended with his resurrection and it gave children the chance to hear the gospel for themselves while hunting for a different treasure each day.

A total of 35 different children attended over the week and they enjoyed a variety of games, crafts, drama workshops and stories. Some of the adults dressed up as characters to help them with their treasure tasks.

The holiday club ended on the Sunday with a community chip supper celebration. More than 40 people attended this service and enjoyed pie and chips afterwards.

Fliss Tunnard, community development worker, said: “We had a fantastic team of volunteers from across the parish, making it an enjoyable week of learning and fun.”