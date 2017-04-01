TREES: Apology is overdue

While it is gratifying that the county council is planting new trees to replace those cut down without permission or the required felling licence at County Hall, the attitude of the council on this matter leaves a lot to be desired.

In an official press release, the council still tries to dispute the findings of the Forestry Commission, despite the Commission being the statutory agency with competence to adjudicate on whether or not the felling was illegal.

The council needs to apologise to the people of Morpeth for the gross breach of trust that has occurred and promise that in future the rules will be followed.

I fear that this will never happen under the current administration.

David Bawn

County Councillor Morpeth North