TREES: Concerned about funding

It is a shame that 90 mature trees were felled at County Hall, Morpeth, earlier this year. What concerns me is that 150 new trees will be planted to replace them.

Why not plant some flowers where the tree stumps were? There are already some mature trees that line the entrance road to County Hall.

Where is the money coming from with all the council cost cuts that need to be made?

Please stop making this a political game of point scoring between past and current councillors.

Elaine Peverley

Ashington