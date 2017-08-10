Trio to sleep out overnight in Morpeth

Three women will be sleeping out in Morpeth Market Place to raise awareness and funds for a homeless charity later this month.

Rhona Dunn, Alison Byard, former Mayor of Morpeth, and Caroline Pryer, headteacher of Ponteland Middle School, will brave the unpredictable British weather with a 24-hour sleepout in the town centre on Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27.

Their efforts will raise money for Changing Lives and help support vulnerable people in the region, including those sleeping rough, fleeing domestic abuse or overcoming life-threatening addictions.

Changing Lives is highly active in Northumberland; its services include accommodation for vulnerable adults who would otherwise face homelessness, and successful drug and alcohol recovery services.

Stephen Bell, CEO of Changing Lives, said: “The quality of our services relies on the support of people like Rhona, Alison and Caroline.

“By sleeping out, they are highlighting the wide range of personal challenges and crises that can affect people in our region and raising vital funds to help them make positive changes in their lives.”

To support them in their fund-raising efforts, pop some pennies (or pounds) in their collection buckets if you see them, or text MORP17 followed by the amount you would like to donate to 70070.

Founded in 1970 as The Tyneside Cyrenians, the charity became Changing Lives in 2013 to mark its expansion in service provision and geography.

Its services and staff engage with 6,000 vulnerable people every month. Changing Lives has almost 30 projects in the North East and a growing portfolio of services across Yorkshire and the Midlands.

For more information, visit www.changing-lives.org.uk