Trust honoured for its volunteer service

A health trust has become the first in the North East to achieve a prestigious national standard for the way it manages its volunteering service.

Following a rigorous assessment process, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been awarded the Investing in Volunteers quality standard – one of only eight NHS trusts in the country to be accredited.

Northumbria has around 900 volunteers as part of its Hospital Volunteer Service (HVS) who carry out a range of roles in hospitals and in the community.

These include meeting and greeting patients and visitors at hospital entrances, working in HVS shops at hospitals in Northumberland and North Tyneside, driving the buggy to transport patients and visitors, assisting patients at mealtimes and facilitating ward activities.

Lynn McCormack, volunteer and charity development manager at the trust, said: “As a trust, we greatly value the work of our volunteers and we are delighted to be the first trust in the North East to be accredited with this prestigious quality standard.

“It is a great achievement, not only for our trust but for our hundreds of volunteers, and it is an excellent endorsement of how we manage our volunteer service.

“Our dedicated volunteers are truly amazing and give up their time for the benefit of our patients and visitors. All of our volunteer roles support our staff to do their jobs and provide the little extras that make such a difference.”

To find out more about volunteering with Northumbria Healthcare, call 0191 2031511.