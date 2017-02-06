Trust makes top 100 list for apprentices

A health trust has been named the only NHS organisation recognised as one of the country’s top employers for apprentices.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been named in the Centrica Top 100 Apprenticeship Employer list 2016, compiled annually by the National Apprenticeship Service, for the first time.

The organisation has taken on nearly 1,800 apprentices over the last 13 years, with many gaining employment with the trust.

Ann Stringer, executive director of human resources and organisational development, said: “We’re delighted to be on this list.

“As a trust, we’re passionate about opening up opportunities for young people and, with the right support, helping them to take their first steps into the world of work.

“For more than a decade, apprenticeships have been integral to our organisation.”

In addition, the trust has once again been placed in Stonewall’s 2017 Workplace Equality Index, which lists the top 100 employers in the country in relation to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender staff (LGBT).

Its activities have included building a community role models network for LGBT and Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) people to help improve access to healthcare and promote positive roles.

General manager Patrick Price, also the trust’s equality and diversity and LGBT lead and champion, said: “Being included in this index for the fourth consecutive year is a tribute to our on-going commitment to promoting equality and celebrating difference.”