Trust reminder for those with norovirus

Northumberland residents are being reminded about the importance of good hand hygiene and practising self-care to help reduce the spread of winter bugs in healthcare settings.

And Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is particularly keen for the public to help stop the spread of diarrhoea and vomiting if they have the norovirus, also known as the winter vomiting bug.

Whilst it is unpleasant, it is rarely serious and typically lasts two to three days.

Diane Sisterson, lead nurse for infection prevention and control at Northumbria Healthcare, said that people with it should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water at regular intervals to reduce the likelihood of it spreading.

She added: “It is really important that you wait two days since your last symptoms before visiting loved ones in care homes or in hospitals to reduce the risk of it being passed on to vulnerable people, and prolonging their recovery.”

People are advised to call NHS 111 if symptoms persist.