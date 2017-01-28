Trust signs agreement with hospital in China

Health and care leaders in Northumberland and a leading hospital in China have signed a unique memorandum of understanding.

The partnership between Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Northumberland County Council and Xiangya Hospital Central South University, located in the Hunan Province, is set to see the vast experience of delivering joined-up care in hospitals and in the community to patients in Northumberland shared with colleagues in the Asian country.

As well as signing the agreement during their visit to the county, the team from Xiangya were shown healthcare services at The Northumbria, Wansbeck and Hexham hospitals, a GP practice in Ponteland and the telecare and social care hub at Foundry House in Bedlington.

The work to be carried out by the Trust and council will include equipping nurses based at Xiangya, which is directly administrated by the Chinese Ministry of Health, with the skills to deliver integrated care in the community.

The two organisations work together in a unique collaboration to enable patients to move seamlessly from hospital to home.

Patients in Northumberland and North Tyneside will benefit as a result of the investment gained from the partnership.

David Evans, chief executive of Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We are delighted to be able to share the expertise we have built up over many years on an international stage and help our colleagues in China adopt new joined-up ways of working.”