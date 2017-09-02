Try useful equipment

A Northumberland County Blind Association information and advice day will take place at the charity’s headquarters – Reiver House in the Low Stanners area of Morpeth – on Thursday, September 7, from 10am to 2.30pm.

It will be hosting stands for leading sight loss organisations and visitors can try out the most up-to-date useful equipment available on the market for blind and partially-sighted people. Call 01670 514316 for more details.