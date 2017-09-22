Unearthing Pegswood’s talents

This was the fifth traditional village show in Pegswood and was our best yet, with the number of entries up and visitor numbers up too.

We went back to holding the show in the Welfare Hall, so had no worries about the weather.

The children's section at Pegswood Show.

This year we had a good number of stalls selling all manner of things and provided afternoon teas, with the voting for the parish garden competition going on alongside.

Although not all classes were entered, those that attracted entries were of a high standard, with the judges expressing their delight at the talent hidden in Pegswood.

Special awards were won by Lesley Grieve for her show-stopping cake, Pat Carrick for her family-created fairy garden ornament and Ellie Lillicoe for her cushion that won the favourite entry in the children’s section. The prize for the best in show entry went to Susan Wilkinson for her patchwork quilt.

Watch out for next year’s show and enter if you are eligible or come and look at the entries, if you are not. All welcome.

The floral art section at Pegswood Show.

The full list of results can be found here.