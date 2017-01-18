Unique opportunity to train as a nurse

People with a healthcare background are being given the chance to train to be nurses in the North East on a unique programme.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Northumbria University, Newcastle, have teamed up to give those with substantial healthcare experience and academic study in the nursing and healthcare sector the chance to become nurses in 18 months.

Starting this March, the full-time work-based course will lead to a BSc (Hons) Nursing Studies/Registered Nurse (Adult) degree, recognised by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

In what is believed to be the first of its kind in the country, the self-funded course is a mix of classroom-based teaching-simulated clinical skills and hands-on practical experience in hospitals and the community across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Given the recruitment challenges facing the NHS, the trust has invested heavily in the programme in a bid to help ease workforce pressures in the future.

Successful applicants may be eligible to receive an individual trust scholarship of up to £5,000.

Applicants will be put through a rigorous application and assessment process, with strict criteria to determine their previous experience and suitability, before being short-listed for the programme.

Successful candidates will have the chance to apply for a job with the trust.

For more information and details on how to apply, visit www.northumbria.nhs.uk/nursecourse

The 2017 intake, open to the general public, follows the success of the first cohort of the course in March 2016, which saw 10 Trust staff who had previously worked in nursing-assistant roles or similar take their first steps to becoming nurses.