UPDATE: A1 reopened following serious collision

The A1 northbound has reopened after a serious collision saw it closed for hours this afternoon.

The accident happened at about midday and led to the closure of the northbound carriageway at Clifton, near Morpeth, between the B1337 at Clifton and the A192 at Fairmoor.

Emergency services, including the Great North Air Ambulance, attended and police stayed at the scene for accident investigation work.

Traffic was diverted off the A1 at Clifton, onto the B1337 and through Morpeth, with congestion heavy.

The road was fully reopened after about three hours.