Update on debts owed and written off

Northumberland County Council has written off almost £500,000 of debt so far this financial year, according to a new report.

As at December 31, the local authority has written off debts totalling £495,465.61 so far in 2016/17. The total for the whole of 2015/16 was £1.44million, down from more than £2million in the three previous years.

At December 31, the council was owed £9.184million by its sundry debtors, £4.190million of which was past due. Again, this is down on last year, when the figure was £15.491million.