Update on major projects at trust’s annual meeting

Residents can hear the latest updates on two major projects that Greater Morpeth Development Trust (GMDT) is involved in at its annual meeting next week.

The trust is heading a partnership of the Railway Heritage Trust, Network Rail, Northern Rail and Northumberland County Council that is planning to revitalise the Victorian buildings at Morpeth Railway Station.

They will be given a new lease of life as modern office accommodation for small businesses at the same time as improving facilities for rail Morpeth rail travellers, including the opening of a café.

GMDT has already secured funding of £797,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund towards the £1.8million cost of the work – along with further promised funding and support from its partners, such as another £250,000 from the Railway Heritage Fund.

In addition, the organisation helped Cresswell Parish Council secure a lottery grant of £93,000 to further develop a funding bid to restore the ancient Cresswell Pele Tower and remove it from Historic England’s at-risk register, as well as open it up to the public.

It is one of the few remaining 175 pele towers that once provided fortified protection and defences across Northumberland against raids by the notorious Border Reivers.

The meeting, which also includes details of other work GMDT does in and around the town, will take place on Thursday, July 13, at Morpeth Town Hall from 7pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.