Updating validation process for planning

The first step for every planning application that is made to the council is for it to go through a validation process.

Northumberland County Council is carrying out a consultation on its validation checklist, which is being updated to reflect new national and local planning policies and current good practice.

You can have your say on a draft of the proposed new checklist from now until 4pm on Wednesday, January 25.

The draft checklist document can be viewed and comments can be made at http://northumberland-consult.limehouse.co.uk/portal/planning/dm/vc

Validation is the process carried out by local planning authorities on applications before they start the formal process of determining whether to grant or refuse permission. The process allows the council to check that the correct documents and fee, where applicable, have been submitted.

It is an important stage, because ensuring that the right information is submitted with an application helps to support timely decision making on planning applications.

The revised list includes details of the national requirements that are applicable as well as local information requirements.