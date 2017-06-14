Upgrade scheme at treatment works

Northumbrian Water is investing more than £3million in upgrades to the Pegswood sewage treatment works.

The scheme will help to improve the quality of the Bothal Burn for the benefit of the people, the environment and wildlife.

It started at the end of May and will be phased across 20 months.

The work to be carried out includes the installation of a new tank and apparatus, as well as the upgrade of existing equipment.

The company says that although residents and allotment owners may see an increase in traffic during the scheme, it has made a request for all deliveries to come via the new bypass and not through Pegswood in order to reduce the disturbance to the village.

Residents can keep up-to-date with the project online at www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk

On the community portal, customers can ask questions, make comments and find out when deliveries are planned – especially when large pieces of material or plant equipment are being delivered.