Useful equipment for community hub

Pegswood ward county councillor David Towns, pictured right, was able to supply Pegswood Community Hub chairman Peter Stonell with two laptop computers sourced from Northumberland County Council that had become surplus to requirements.

Coun Towns said: “The hub is a brilliant community asset in Pegswood and I am really pleased to have been able to have helped out the team there, even in this small way.”

The building off Longhirst Road includes a computer and IT suite for public use and for assisting with its many and varied courses, such as creative writing.

Mr Stonell said: “We appreciate the contribution of Coun Towns in sourcing these laptops, which will add to the provision in our well-used computer and IT suite.”

The second phase of the hub’s community garden initiative will start in a couple of weeks. It will open up the area to all local residents.

For more details about the hub’s events and activities, call 01670 512185 or visit www.pegswoodcommunityhub.org