Utility issues put an end to opencast mine scheme

An opencast mine scheme to the south of Widdrington Station will no longer go ahead.

Planning approval for the operation at Ferneybeds was granted in April 2013, but Banks Mining said it would not be possible to mine coal from the site with the power cables and combined sewer left in situ.

Discussions were held with Northern Powergrid and Northumbrian Water for a long time to see if an arrangement could be made.

Jeannie Kielty, community relations coordinator at The Banks Group, said: “The logistical issues around the relocation of this infrastructure would have been both difficult and costly for the utility companies and, as such, we have reached an agreement for the infrastructure to remain on site.

“As a consequence, Banks Mining will now not mine the Ferneybeds site.

“We remain committed to maintaining our operational mining presence in Northumberland for many years to come, which makes developing our Highthorn scheme even more important than it already was, and our hope is that the unanimous cross party county council planning committee decision in favour of the Highthorn project will be ratified by the Secretary of State at the forthcoming public inquiry.”