Vandals throw paint at couple’s house

An elderly couple’s house has been paint-bombed. The vandalism took place overnight between Tuesday and yesterday at a property in Charlton Gardens, Morpeth.

Police were notified yesterday morning and inquiries are on-going. The paint was thrown on bedroom and side windows and on the front door.

After seeing what had happened, a few of the couple’s neighbours helped them to remove as much of it as possible.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “At 8.36am yesterday, police received a report of vandalism to a house in Charlton Gardens, Morpeth.

“The incident has taken place overnight, in which paint has been thrown at the outside of the property.

“Officers are appealing for information and for anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them on 101 – quoting reference 205 of 28/06/17.”