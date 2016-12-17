Venue proud to host ceremony for businesses

One of the sponsors for the 2016 Northumberland Business Awards has spoken about its support of the event.

The awards, organised by Northeast Press, publisher of the Northumberland Gazette, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader, and Tweeddale Press, publisher of the Berwick Advertiser, are now in their ninth year.

There are 12 different categories – Small Business of the Year (under 10 employees), Large Business of the Year (11 plus employees), Employer of the Year, Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, Innovation Award, New Business (under two years), Best Green Business Award, Corporate Social Responsibility Award, Exporter of the Year, Leisure Award, Creative Industries Award and Lifetime Achievement Award – and the winners will be announced at a special celebration dinner on Thursday, February 2.

The sponsors include Macdonald Hotels and Resorts, which owns Linden Hall, the venue for the ceremony.

A spokesman for the company said: “We are honoured and thrilled to have this perfect opportunity, once again, to sponsor and contribute to this celebration of Northumberland businesses.

“The county is truly unique and is home to such a diverse range of businesses that we can only feel blessed and humbled to be even part of it.”

The closing date for entries is Monday, January 9. To enter, email lynn.wild@jpress.co.uk