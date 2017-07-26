Verge cuts are almost complete

An ambitious programme of extra verge cutting has helped Northumberland to look even better ahead of the main tourist season.

The county council drafted in extra resources for the summer period – increasing the number of tractors with specialist cutting equipment and aiming to carry out additional grass-cutting along highway verges across the county.

Progress has been swift, with 96 per cent of all scheduled cuts completed and the remaining scheduled verge-cutting to be done before the end of July.

The work is vital to ensure that vegetation does not restrict visibility for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. In addition, these works also improve the look of an area and keeps the network in better condition by preventing plants taking hold on the side of roads.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “I’m delighted at the progress we’ve made so far, which improves road safety and has the added benefit of helping make the county look really neat, tidy and well maintained.”

The improvements will now also allow the teams time to return and undertake a second cut at key junctions.

There are a small number of verges that have been left intentionally uncut at the request of ecology groups to maintain flower-rich habitats in specific areas of interest and these will be cut later in the season.