Video footage shows bike theft outside Northumberland pub

A Longhorsley teenager has released footage of thieves stealing his motorbike, in the hope of being reunited with the vehicle.

The video shows two people taking the Yamaha YZF 250 from outside The Blue Bell Inn, at Crookham, on Saturday evening.

The motorbike.

The footage captures one man riding off on the bike, with another culprit running behind it.

The bike, worth around £1,800, was pinched from the back of Will Chisholm’s pick-up truck while he was inside the pub.

The 17-year-old has posted the video, as well as photographs of the bike, on social media in the hope that someone will recognise the vehicle and/or the people responsible.

Anyone with information should call Will on 07580 585546.